Minnesota community rallies around injured farmer, helps with harvest

FROST, Minn. (KEYC) - In mid-August, Scott Legried of Frost was injured in an accident.

Legried is a farmer, and his bean crop has reached its harvest time, but Legried is still physically unable to tend to his crops himself.

Not wanting a neighbor and friend to fall flat, the greater Frost community came together Tuesday to lend their neighbor a hand, harvesting Legried’s entire crop on his behalf.

“We got a list of farmers from Scott that said that they had already offered to help him take crops out. So I got on the phone and called all the farmers, and we had a good turnout here today. They brought trucks and combines and grain wagons, and it’s a good deal for Scott,” Frost community member Lori Osland explained.

This isn’t the first time the Frost community came together to help one of their own.

The community responded again 11 years ago when Legried’s father passed away.

Friends and neighbors have made a habit out of helping one another, and Legried hopes that it acts as a lesson to others who may be in need.

“Don’t be afraid to ask for help. If you need help for anything in your life, and somebody offers it, you know, willingly, there’s a reason why they offered it to you. They care about your wellbeing, and they want to do good for you,” Legried said.

A total of 18 community members gathered for a harvest lunch then took a fleet of combines and trucks out to the field to get the work done.

Community members said that they’ve come together to help someone who couldn’t be more deserving.

“He would do this for somebody else in a heartbeat, so he’s just that kind of a guy that we just felt that we needed to do this for him,” said Osland.

