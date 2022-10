MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Inside the Taylor Center, the Minnesota State Mavericks played host to the No. 3 ranked Concordia St. Paul Golden Bears Tuesday evening.

The Mavericks would fall 3-0 to the Golden Bears.

MSU will next take the court on the road against Crookston and Bemidji State this weekend.

