Missing vulnerable adult found safe

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A vulnerable adult who was reported missing has been found safe in Rochester.

Cullen Duane Kennedy, 25, had been missing since Saturday, Oct. 1, after last being seen on the 100 block of Cardinal Drive in Mankato.

Mankato Public Safety says he was located around 4 a.m. this morning in Rochester.

Rochester police worked in tandem with Mankato Public Safety to locate Kennedy.

