Much cooler, fall-like temperatures ahead

I hope you were able to enjoy our final day of temps in the 70s, because it won’t be this warm again for quite a while. Now it’s time to get ready for a big taste of fall. A powerful cold front will move across our region tonight, bringing much colder temperatures for tomorrow and Friday. High temps will drop into the upper 40s to low 50s by Friday, with frost likely Thursday night and a hard freeze possible by Friday night into Saturday morning. We will rebound quickly as temperatures climb back into the 60s by Saturday and Sunday. Dry, mild weather will continue well into next week. We are watching the possibility of a few scattered showers by mid week with highs dropping back into the 50s by late week into the following weekend.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly cloudy with a scattered shower or two possible. High temps will climb into the 70s one more time. That cold front will blast across our region tonight and will be followed by much cooler, Canadian air that will take us in to the weekend. Thursday will be partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures will continue to fall Thursday night with frost likely as we drop into the low 30s by Friday morning. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs only reaching the upper 40s to low 50s. Frost is again likely with a hard freeze possible as temperatures drop into the upper 20s to low 30s by Saturday morning.

The coldest cold will happen on Saturday morning, after that we will quickly rebound into a really nice weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temps in the upper 50s to low 60s, Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. We don’t expect much wind, just a light breeze throughout the weekend.

Sunshine and 60s will continue through the middle of next week. As of right now, we are keeping an eye on the possibility of some scattered rain somewhere in the Wednesday/Thursday timeframe. After that, long range models are suggesting that it will get colder with dry weather hanging on through late next week and beyond.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.