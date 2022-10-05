NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of New Ulm launched its first city bus service on Wednesday.

After three years of development, New Ulm now offers the public the Hermann Express, a bus service with an hourly route.

The Hermann Express will be free to ride until the end of December.

All bus routes can be found on the New Ulm Hermann Express announcement page.

New Ulm launches first city bus service; free rides through 2022 (City of New Ulm)

The bus will run on Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.

Saturday times are to be determined, but it will be the first bus service to run in New Ulm.

Transit manager Patrick LaCourse says the Hermann Express is an extension of the Brown County Heartland Express, which will still be in service.

“Some people think that the Hermann Express is replacing the Heartland Express, and it’s not. It’s just a compliment to the Heartland Express bus service. At some point, the bus will have a depiction of Hermann on there, so we’re pretty excited about that,” LaCourse explained.

Starting in January 2023, Hermann Express bus fare will cost $1 cash.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.