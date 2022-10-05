One dead in apartment fire in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – One person is dead after an apartment building caught on fire Saturday.

According to Mason City Fire Department (MCFD), it responded to a fire alarm at 6:04 p.m. at The Manor apartment building located at 43rd Street NW.

Upon arrival, firefighters found light smoke showing from a 5th floor window and the fire alarm was sounding.

The fire was located in apartment 549 and the fire sprinkler system had extinguished the fire.

Firefighters performed search and rescue and shut the fire sprinkler system down on 5th floor to prevent additional water damage. All fire protection systems were returned to service before the MCFD cleared the scene.

The resident of the apartment was transported to Mercy One.

Five residents were displaced for one night.

The fire was accidental caused by smoking materials.

MCFD was assisted at the scene by Mason City Police Department, Franklin County Ambulance Service and building maintenance staff.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.