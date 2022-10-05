Schell’s Brewery continues its Oktoberfest traditions

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - “Come on out and be a German for a day,” stated Kyle Marti, vice president of operations at Schell’s Brewery in New Ulm.

For the next two weekends, the city of New Ulm will host its 40th annual Oktoberfest. But on Saturday, Oct. 15, Schell’s Brewery will have its own Oktoberfest during the city’s fest.

“And there was just so many people in town that there just kind of needed to be a spill-over place. We just decided to kind of pick it up as well, so we started doing that here. My family and I have gone to Germany a couple of times to go to the Oktoberfest there. So we wanted to bring that back, as close as we can, to the real thing,” Marti explained.

✌️more weeks to get the new guy into prime form for Oktoberfest! Can he get there? See you at the best fest Saturday, Oct. 15th | 10:30am-5pm. #tempsdownsteinsup http://ow.ly/bE8F50KYxxJ Posted by Schell’s Brewery on Friday, September 30, 2022

Schell’s Brewery started its Oktoberfest about 10 years ago.

Marti says about 4,500 people come to the brewery grounds each Oktoberfest.

The brewery’s Oktoberfest will feature a beer wagon and servers, tapping of the fest keg, live music from Schell’s hobo band and Alpensterne, and outdoor activities.

And, of course, everyone is welcome to wear their traditional German Oktoberfest outfits.

“All of our Schell’s sales staff, they all have them, so they’ll be wearing them. They’re usually the servers, so you’ll see them kind of running the glass mugs in their full German garb. And they come in full garb, and it just makes the event more special,” Marti said.

Schell’s Oktoberfest has a $10 entry fee, and the grounds will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can keep up with the Oktoberfest preparations by following Schell’s Brewery and New Ulm’s Oktoberfest celebration on Facebook and other social media platforms.

The full Oktoberfest schedule is available below.

Friday, October 7

Performances

5-6 p.m. – Concord Singers/Best Western Plus

6-6:30 p.m. – Keg Opening/Best Western Plus

6-8 p.m. – I Polka Band/Best Western Plus

6:30-9 p.m. – Winedown for the Weekend Classical & Jazz/Morgan Creek Vineyards

7-9:30 p.m. – Machinery Hill/Grand Kabaret

8-10 p.m. – Laura Karels/Green Mill Patio

8 p.m.- 1 a.m. – CPR The Pulse DJ/B&L Bar

8:30-11:30 p.m. – Wendinger Band/Best Western Plus

Attractions and Events

5 a.m.- 9 p.m. – New Ulm Recreation Center (indoor playground and gym)

Dawn to dusk – Way of the Cross

9 a.m.- 5 p.m. – Domeier’s German Store

10 a.m.- 5 p.m. – Guten Tag Haus

10 a.m.- 2 p.m. – Minnesota Music Hall of Fame

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. – Brown County Historical Society Museum

11 a.m. - 4 p.m. – Art Gallery & Gift Shop/The Grand Center for Arts & Culture

11 a.m. - 9 p.m. – Historic Turner Hall

11 a.m.- 9 p.m. – Kaiserhoff German Restaurant

11 a.m.- 9 p.m. – Oktoberfest Lite!/Morgan Creek Vineyards

11 a.m.- 5 p.m. – Museum & Gift Shop/Schell’s Brewery

11 a.m.- 8 p.m. – Bier Halle/Schell’s Brewery

12-4 p.m. (every hour) – Brewery Tours/Schell’s Brewery

12, 1, 3, 5 & 6 p.m. – Glockenspiel/Schonlau Park

12-5 p.m. – Craftoberfest-Shop the Lot Craft & Vendor Show/1st North Street Downtown

12 p.m.- 12 a.m. – Concordia Lanes Bowling Alley

1-4 p.m. – Governor John Lind House

3-9 p.m. – Tommy’s Tacos Food Truck/B&L Bar

4-8 p.m. – Swimming Pool/New Ulm Recreation Center

4-8 p.m. – Big Red’s Food Truck/Black Frost Distilling

4-9 p.m. – Starkeller Brewery & Tap Room

4-9 p.m. – Flight Room (Golf Simulator)/Starkeller Brewery

4-10 p.m. – Black Frost Distilling

5-9:30 p.m. – Lola’s Food Truck/Lola’s

5-10 p.m. – The Retz 227 Speakeasy

5-11:30 p.m. – Oktoberfest/Best Western Plus & Green Mill

7-10 p.m. – New Ulm Steel Hockey Game (vs St. Louis Jr. Blues)/Civic Center

Saturday, October 8

Performances

9 a.m. – 12p.m. – Adam Munsterman/B & L Bar

10 a.m. – Keg Tapping/Downtown Oktoberfest

10 a.m.- 1 p.m. – The Leon Olsen Show/Downtown Oktoberfest

2-5 p.m. – Shirts & Skins/Downtown Oktoberfest

2-3 p.m. – Concord Singers/Best Western Plus

3:30-6 p.m. – I Polka Band/Best Western Plus

4-8 p.m. – Nate Frederickson/B&L Bar

6:30-7:30 p.m. – Concord Singers/Best Western Plus

6:30-9 p.m. – Uber Jazz Trio/Morgan Creek Vineyards

8-10 p.m. – Valleysounds by Glenn/Green Mill Patio

8 p.m. - 12 a.m. – Sandra Lee/Best Western Plus

8 p.m. - 12 a.m. – Misguided Band/American Legion

8 p.m. - 1 a.m. – CPR The Pulse DJ/B&L Bar

Attractions and Events

7 a.m.- 5 p.m. – New Ulm Recreation Center (indoor playground and gym)

Dawn to dusk – Way of the Cross

9 a.m.- 12 p.m. – Farmers Market/Downtown on German Street

9 a.m.- 1 p.m. – Tour of Manufacturing/SpecSys

9 a.m.- 5 p.m. – Guten Tag Haus

9 a.m.- 5 p.m. – Domeier’s German Store

9:15-9:45 a.m. – Dedication of Betty Kohn Fieldhouse/Martin Luther College

10 a.m.- 5 p.m. – Downtown Oktoberfest/Center Street

10 a.m.- 12 p.m. – Annual Bicycle Tour of New Ulm/start at German Park

10 a.m.- 1 p.m. – Made Right Sandwiches/American Legion

10 a.m.- 3 p.m. – Brown County Historical Society Museum

10 a.m.- 3 p.m. – Adult Wood Block Carving & Printing Class/Grand Center for Arts & Culture

10 a.m.- 4 p.m. – Craftoberfest-Shop the Lot Craft & Vendor Show/1st North Downtown

10 a.m.- 5 p.m. – Popcorn Wagon/Brown County Historical Society

10 a.m.- 7 p.m. – Hermann Monument

10 a.m.- 2 p.m. – New Ulm Mural Celebration at Nuvera

10 a.m.- 4 p.m. – Wanda Gag House

11 a.m. – Germanic-American Day Parade/Downtown Minnesota Street

11 a.m.- 2 p.m. – Illegal Amigos Food Truck/Black Frost Distilling

11 a.m.- 3 p.m. – Lola’s Food Truck/Lola’s

11 a.m.- 3 p.m. – Pumpkinfest/New Ulm Area Catholic Schools

11 a.m.- 4 p.m. – Art Gallery & Gift Shop/The Grand Center for Arts & Culture

11 a.m.- 4 p.m. – Swimming Pool/New Ulm Recreation Center

11 a.m.- 6 p.m. – Museum & Gift Shop/Schell’s Brewery

11 a.m.- 8 p.m. – Bier Halle/Schell’s Brewery

11 a.m.- 9 p.m. – Historic Turner Hall

11 a.m.- 9 p.m. – Kaiserhoff German Restaurant

11 a.m.- 10 p.m. – Black Frost Distilling

11 a.m.- 9 p.m. – Tommy’s Tacos Food Truck/B&L Bar

11 a.m.- 9 p.m. – Oktoberfest Lite!/Morgan Creek Vineyards

11 a.m.- 2 p.m. – Morning Toast! Brunch/Morgan Creek Vineyards

12-3 p.m. – Horse-drawn Trolley Rides /Downtown Oktoberfest

12-3 p.m. – Pumpkin Patch Palooza/St. John’s Evangelical Church

12-4 p.m. (every hour) – Brewery Tours/Schell’s Brewery

12-4 p.m. – Historic Kiesling House

12 p.m. - 12 a.m. – Concordia Lanes Bowling Alley

12, 1, 3, 5 & 6 p.m. – Glockenspiel/Schonlau Park

1-2 p.m. – Stein-holding & sauerkraut eating contests/Downtown Oktoberfest

1-4 p.m. – Governor John Lind House

1:30-4:30 p.m. – Riverside Environmental Learning Center

2 p.m. - 12 a.m. – Oktoberfest/Best Western Plus & Green Mill

2-9 p.m. – Starkeller Brewery & Tap Room

2-9 p.m. – Flight Room (Golf Simulator)/Starkeller Brewery

6-10 p.m. – The Pinball Place

7-10 p.m. – New Ulm Steel Hockey G a.m.e (vs St. Louis Jr. Blues)/Civic Center

Sunday, October 9

Attractions and Events

Dawn to dusk – Way of the Cross

9 a.m.- 5 p.m. – New Ulm Recreation Center (indoor playground and gym)

9 a.m.- 12 p.m. – Domeier’s German Store

9:30-11 a.m. – Homecoming Worship Service/Chapel of Christ at Martin Luther College

10 a.m.- 7 p.m. – Hermann Monument

10 a.m.- 4 p.m. – Black Frost Distilling

11 a.m.- 4 p.m. – Swimming Pool/New Ulm Recreation Center

11 a.m.- 2 p.m. – Wanda Gag House

11 a.m.- 7 p.m. – Historic Turner Hall

11 a.m.- 8 p.m. – Kaiserhoff German Restaurant

11 a.m.- 5 p.m. – Museum & Gift Shop/Schell’s Brewery

12-5 p.m. – Bier Halle/Schell’s Brewery

12, 1, 3, 5 & 6 p.m. – Glockenspiel/Schonlau Park

12-4 p.m. – Guten Tag Haus

12 p.m.- 9 p.m. – Concordia Lanes Bowling Alley

1 & 3 p.m. – Brewery Tours/Schell’s Brewery

1-4 p.m. – The Pinball Place

1-4 p.m. – Governor John Lind House

1:30-4:30 p.m. – Riverside Environmental Learning Center

3-4 p.m. – Live Music: Bobb Fantauzzo/The Grand Center for Arts & Culture

