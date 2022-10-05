Schell’s Brewery continues its Oktoberfest traditions
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - “Come on out and be a German for a day,” stated Kyle Marti, vice president of operations at Schell’s Brewery in New Ulm.
For the next two weekends, the city of New Ulm will host its 40th annual Oktoberfest. But on Saturday, Oct. 15, Schell’s Brewery will have its own Oktoberfest during the city’s fest.
“And there was just so many people in town that there just kind of needed to be a spill-over place. We just decided to kind of pick it up as well, so we started doing that here. My family and I have gone to Germany a couple of times to go to the Oktoberfest there. So we wanted to bring that back, as close as we can, to the real thing,” Marti explained.
Schell’s Brewery started its Oktoberfest about 10 years ago.
Marti says about 4,500 people come to the brewery grounds each Oktoberfest.
The brewery’s Oktoberfest will feature a beer wagon and servers, tapping of the fest keg, live music from Schell’s hobo band and Alpensterne, and outdoor activities.
And, of course, everyone is welcome to wear their traditional German Oktoberfest outfits.
“All of our Schell’s sales staff, they all have them, so they’ll be wearing them. They’re usually the servers, so you’ll see them kind of running the glass mugs in their full German garb. And they come in full garb, and it just makes the event more special,” Marti said.
Schell’s Oktoberfest has a $10 entry fee, and the grounds will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
You can keep up with the Oktoberfest preparations by following Schell’s Brewery and New Ulm’s Oktoberfest celebration on Facebook and other social media platforms.
The full Oktoberfest schedule is available below.
Friday, October 7
Performances
5-6 p.m. – Concord Singers/Best Western Plus
6-6:30 p.m. – Keg Opening/Best Western Plus
6-8 p.m. – I Polka Band/Best Western Plus
6:30-9 p.m. – Winedown for the Weekend Classical & Jazz/Morgan Creek Vineyards
7-9:30 p.m. – Machinery Hill/Grand Kabaret
8-10 p.m. – Laura Karels/Green Mill Patio
8 p.m.- 1 a.m. – CPR The Pulse DJ/B&L Bar
8:30-11:30 p.m. – Wendinger Band/Best Western Plus
Attractions and Events
5 a.m.- 9 p.m. – New Ulm Recreation Center (indoor playground and gym)
Dawn to dusk – Way of the Cross
9 a.m.- 5 p.m. – Domeier’s German Store
10 a.m.- 5 p.m. – Guten Tag Haus
10 a.m.- 2 p.m. – Minnesota Music Hall of Fame
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. – Brown County Historical Society Museum
11 a.m. - 4 p.m. – Art Gallery & Gift Shop/The Grand Center for Arts & Culture
11 a.m. - 9 p.m. – Historic Turner Hall
11 a.m.- 9 p.m. – Kaiserhoff German Restaurant
11 a.m.- 9 p.m. – Oktoberfest Lite!/Morgan Creek Vineyards
11 a.m.- 5 p.m. – Museum & Gift Shop/Schell’s Brewery
11 a.m.- 8 p.m. – Bier Halle/Schell’s Brewery
12-4 p.m. (every hour) – Brewery Tours/Schell’s Brewery
12, 1, 3, 5 & 6 p.m. – Glockenspiel/Schonlau Park
12-5 p.m. – Craftoberfest-Shop the Lot Craft & Vendor Show/1st North Street Downtown
12 p.m.- 12 a.m. – Concordia Lanes Bowling Alley
1-4 p.m. – Governor John Lind House
3-9 p.m. – Tommy’s Tacos Food Truck/B&L Bar
4-8 p.m. – Swimming Pool/New Ulm Recreation Center
4-8 p.m. – Big Red’s Food Truck/Black Frost Distilling
4-9 p.m. – Starkeller Brewery & Tap Room
4-9 p.m. – Flight Room (Golf Simulator)/Starkeller Brewery
4-10 p.m. – Black Frost Distilling
5-9:30 p.m. – Lola’s Food Truck/Lola’s
5-10 p.m. – The Retz 227 Speakeasy
5-11:30 p.m. – Oktoberfest/Best Western Plus & Green Mill
7-10 p.m. – New Ulm Steel Hockey Game (vs St. Louis Jr. Blues)/Civic Center
Saturday, October 8
Performances
9 a.m. – 12p.m. – Adam Munsterman/B & L Bar
10 a.m. – Keg Tapping/Downtown Oktoberfest
10 a.m.- 1 p.m. – The Leon Olsen Show/Downtown Oktoberfest
2-5 p.m. – Shirts & Skins/Downtown Oktoberfest
2-3 p.m. – Concord Singers/Best Western Plus
3:30-6 p.m. – I Polka Band/Best Western Plus
4-8 p.m. – Nate Frederickson/B&L Bar
6:30-7:30 p.m. – Concord Singers/Best Western Plus
6:30-9 p.m. – Uber Jazz Trio/Morgan Creek Vineyards
8-10 p.m. – Valleysounds by Glenn/Green Mill Patio
8 p.m. - 12 a.m. – Sandra Lee/Best Western Plus
8 p.m. - 12 a.m. – Misguided Band/American Legion
8 p.m. - 1 a.m. – CPR The Pulse DJ/B&L Bar
Attractions and Events
7 a.m.- 5 p.m. – New Ulm Recreation Center (indoor playground and gym)
Dawn to dusk – Way of the Cross
9 a.m.- 12 p.m. – Farmers Market/Downtown on German Street
9 a.m.- 1 p.m. – Tour of Manufacturing/SpecSys
9 a.m.- 5 p.m. – Guten Tag Haus
9 a.m.- 5 p.m. – Domeier’s German Store
9:15-9:45 a.m. – Dedication of Betty Kohn Fieldhouse/Martin Luther College
10 a.m.- 5 p.m. – Downtown Oktoberfest/Center Street
10 a.m.- 12 p.m. – Annual Bicycle Tour of New Ulm/start at German Park
10 a.m.- 1 p.m. – Made Right Sandwiches/American Legion
10 a.m.- 3 p.m. – Brown County Historical Society Museum
10 a.m.- 3 p.m. – Adult Wood Block Carving & Printing Class/Grand Center for Arts & Culture
10 a.m.- 4 p.m. – Craftoberfest-Shop the Lot Craft & Vendor Show/1st North Downtown
10 a.m.- 5 p.m. – Popcorn Wagon/Brown County Historical Society
10 a.m.- 7 p.m. – Hermann Monument
10 a.m.- 2 p.m. – New Ulm Mural Celebration at Nuvera
10 a.m.- 4 p.m. – Wanda Gag House
11 a.m. – Germanic-American Day Parade/Downtown Minnesota Street
11 a.m.- 2 p.m. – Illegal Amigos Food Truck/Black Frost Distilling
11 a.m.- 3 p.m. – Lola’s Food Truck/Lola’s
11 a.m.- 3 p.m. – Pumpkinfest/New Ulm Area Catholic Schools
11 a.m.- 4 p.m. – Art Gallery & Gift Shop/The Grand Center for Arts & Culture
11 a.m.- 4 p.m. – Swimming Pool/New Ulm Recreation Center
11 a.m.- 6 p.m. – Museum & Gift Shop/Schell’s Brewery
11 a.m.- 8 p.m. – Bier Halle/Schell’s Brewery
11 a.m.- 9 p.m. – Historic Turner Hall
11 a.m.- 9 p.m. – Kaiserhoff German Restaurant
11 a.m.- 10 p.m. – Black Frost Distilling
11 a.m.- 9 p.m. – Tommy’s Tacos Food Truck/B&L Bar
11 a.m.- 9 p.m. – Oktoberfest Lite!/Morgan Creek Vineyards
11 a.m.- 2 p.m. – Morning Toast! Brunch/Morgan Creek Vineyards
12-3 p.m. – Horse-drawn Trolley Rides /Downtown Oktoberfest
12-3 p.m. – Pumpkin Patch Palooza/St. John’s Evangelical Church
12-4 p.m. (every hour) – Brewery Tours/Schell’s Brewery
12-4 p.m. – Historic Kiesling House
12 p.m. - 12 a.m. – Concordia Lanes Bowling Alley
12, 1, 3, 5 & 6 p.m. – Glockenspiel/Schonlau Park
1-2 p.m. – Stein-holding & sauerkraut eating contests/Downtown Oktoberfest
1-4 p.m. – Governor John Lind House
1:30-4:30 p.m. – Riverside Environmental Learning Center
2 p.m. - 12 a.m. – Oktoberfest/Best Western Plus & Green Mill
2-9 p.m. – Starkeller Brewery & Tap Room
2-9 p.m. – Flight Room (Golf Simulator)/Starkeller Brewery
6-10 p.m. – The Pinball Place
7-10 p.m. – New Ulm Steel Hockey G a.m.e (vs St. Louis Jr. Blues)/Civic Center
Sunday, October 9
Attractions and Events
Dawn to dusk – Way of the Cross
9 a.m.- 5 p.m. – New Ulm Recreation Center (indoor playground and gym)
9 a.m.- 12 p.m. – Domeier’s German Store
9:30-11 a.m. – Homecoming Worship Service/Chapel of Christ at Martin Luther College
10 a.m.- 7 p.m. – Hermann Monument
10 a.m.- 4 p.m. – Black Frost Distilling
11 a.m.- 4 p.m. – Swimming Pool/New Ulm Recreation Center
11 a.m.- 2 p.m. – Wanda Gag House
11 a.m.- 7 p.m. – Historic Turner Hall
11 a.m.- 8 p.m. – Kaiserhoff German Restaurant
11 a.m.- 5 p.m. – Museum & Gift Shop/Schell’s Brewery
12-5 p.m. – Bier Halle/Schell’s Brewery
12, 1, 3, 5 & 6 p.m. – Glockenspiel/Schonlau Park
12-4 p.m. – Guten Tag Haus
12 p.m.- 9 p.m. – Concordia Lanes Bowling Alley
1 & 3 p.m. – Brewery Tours/Schell’s Brewery
1-4 p.m. – The Pinball Place
1-4 p.m. – Governor John Lind House
1:30-4:30 p.m. – Riverside Environmental Learning Center
3-4 p.m. – Live Music: Bobb Fantauzzo/The Grand Center for Arts & Culture
