Seasonal temperatures, frost chances return ahead of the weekend

Following a weak cold front Tuesday and Wednesday morning, temperatures will return to seasonal with chilly nights leading to a few frost chances ahead of this coming weekend.

Today will start off rather mild with mostly cloudy skies and lingering isolated showers around the area. Showers will gradually clear up through the morning hours leaving behind partly cloudy skies for the afternoon hours with highs around the 70-degree mark and light winds. Despite the showers clearing up, isolated sprinkle chances may continue on and off across the area through the afternoon and into the start of the evening hours. We will get a break from those potential sprinkle chances before they return overnight with mostly cloudy skies, a breeze moving in, and temperatures dipping into the low-50s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will start off with mostly cloudy skies, a breeze, and sprinkle chances gradually fizzling out through the morning as temperatures hover in the 50s. By the afternoon hours, skies will become partly cloudy as winds range between 10 and 20 mph with gusts up to 30 possible across the area. Temperatures will rise into the low 30s by the afternoon hours before becoming rather chilly, dipping into the low to mid-30s by Friday morning. Due to the chilly temperatures in the area, frost is likely overnight into Friday morning.

Friday will start off on the chilly side with temperatures in the 30s and partly cloudy skies with frost likely. By the afternoon hours, temperatures will remain cool with highs in the upper-40s, some areas may hover in the low-50s. Winds will be light around 5 mph through the day with partly cloudy skies gradually becoming mostly clear through the evening hours. Temperatures will dip into the upper-20s and low-30s overnight into Saturday morning which means more frost is possible.

This weekend will start off on the chilly side with frost possible Saturday morning. Skies through the weekend will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with winds up to 15 mph. Temperatures this weekend will be on the seasonal side with highs in the upper-50s and low to mid-60s. We could see a stray shower or two possible overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

Next week is looking relatively quiet despite another weak cold front projected for the area. Temperatures next week will start off rather pleasant with highs rising into the upper-60s by Tuesday. The cold front is projected to move through between Tuesday and Wednesday. This could bring in some light showers Tuesday and Wednesday as well as cooler temperatures. Temperatures will drop from the upper-60s on Tuesday into the upper-40s and low-50s by the end of the week ahead of next weekend.

