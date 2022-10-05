Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Teen dies after struck by train in Albert Lea

Police lights
Police lights(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – Albert Lea Police Department responded to a report of a person hit by a train Tuesday night in Albert Lea.

According to the City of Albert Lea, around 11:30 p.m. Albert Lea Police responded to the Union Pacific railroad crossing near the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Ramsey Street after the train operations crew called in the incident.

The train was traveling southeast approaching this crossing when the crew observed a person laying across the railroad tracks. The crew worked immediately to stop the train before striking the person, but were unsuccessful.

Upon arrival, officers found a 16-year-old boy dead at the scene.

No foul play is suspected.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

FILE - To start off Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the non-profit is asking community...
CADA hosts Night of Remembrance & Empowerment
Cullen Duane Kennedy, 25, had been missing since Saturday, Oct. 1, after last being seen on the...
Missing vulnerable adult found safe
The City of North Mankato wants as many residents as possible to take part in this year’s fall...
Fall leaf collection beginning Thursday
The city will be removing ash trees starting Oct. 10 through mid December.
City of Waseca to remove trees to combat Emerald Ash Borer spread