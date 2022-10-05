Univ. of Iowa women’s basketball ranked #1 in Preseason Big Ten Coaches and Media poll
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Junior guard Caitlin Clark was voted Preseason Player of the Year, and the University of Iowa women’s basketball team was selected #1 in the Preseason Big Ten Coaches and Media polls.
The Hawkeyes will return all five starters that tled the team to the Big Ten Tournament title and a share of the regular season Big Ten Championship last season.
Monika Czinano and Caitlin Clark both earned All-Big Ten honors in both polls and were both unanimously selected by the coaches. Clark led the country in points per game (27.0), assists (8.0), final points (863), free throws made (200), triple-doubles (5), and 30-point games (11). Czinano led the nation in field-goal percentage (.679).
Coaches Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year
Caitlin Clark, Jr., G, Iowa
Coaches Big Ten Preseason Rankings
- Iowa
- Indiana
- Ohio State
- Maryland
- Nebraska
Media Preseason All-Big Ten Team (Unanimous selections in ALL CAPS)
- Gracie Berger, Gr., G, Indiana
- Mackenzie Holmes, Sr., F, Indiana
- CAITLIN CLARK, Jr., G, Iowa
- Monika Czinano, 5th-Yr., F/C, Iowa
- Diamond Miller, Sr., G, Maryland
- Leigha Brown, 5th-Yr., G, Michigan
- Alexis Markowski, So., C/F, Nebraska
- Taylor Mikesell, Sr., G, Ohio State
- JACY SHELDON, Sr., G, Ohio State
- Makenna Marisa, Sr., G, Penn State
Media Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year
Caitlin Clark, Jr., G, Iowa
