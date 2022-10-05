Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Univ. of Iowa women’s basketball ranked #1 in Preseason Big Ten Coaches and Media poll

Iowa players, from left, Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall, Caitlin Clark, Logan Cook and Monika...
Iowa players, from left, Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall, Caitlin Clark, Logan Cook and Monika Czinano huddle during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 111-93. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Junior guard Caitlin Clark was voted Preseason Player of the Year, and the University of Iowa women’s basketball team was selected #1 in the Preseason Big Ten Coaches and Media polls.

The Hawkeyes will return all five starters that tled the team to the Big Ten Tournament title and a share of the regular season Big Ten Championship last season.

Monika Czinano and Caitlin Clark both earned All-Big Ten honors in both polls and were both unanimously selected by the coaches. Clark led the country in points per game (27.0), assists (8.0), final points (863), free throws made (200), triple-doubles (5), and 30-point games (11). Czinano led the nation in field-goal percentage (.679).

Coaches Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year

Caitlin Clark, Jr., G, Iowa

Coaches Big Ten Preseason Rankings

  1. Iowa
  2. Indiana
  3. Ohio State
  4. Maryland
  5. Nebraska

Media Preseason All-Big Ten Team (Unanimous selections in ALL CAPS)

  • Gracie Berger, Gr., G, Indiana
  • Mackenzie Holmes, Sr., F, Indiana
  • CAITLIN CLARK, Jr., G, Iowa
  • Monika Czinano, 5th-Yr., F/C, Iowa
  • Diamond Miller, Sr., G, Maryland
  • Leigha Brown, 5th-Yr., G, Michigan
  • Alexis Markowski, So., C/F, Nebraska
  • Taylor Mikesell, Sr., G, Ohio State
  • JACY SHELDON, Sr., G, Ohio State
  • Makenna Marisa, Sr., G, Penn State

Media Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year

Caitlin Clark, Jr., G, Iowa

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato West vs. Mankato East
Scarlets sweep Cougars on Spike Out Cancer Night
Mankato West Scarlets swim player finishing the 200 M relay at Mankato East High School.
Mankato West defeats St. Peter in 91-90 nailbiter
Source: KEYC
West tops East in crosstown playoff matchup
HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato West vs. Mankato East