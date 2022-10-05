Weekly state high school football rankings
Rankings based on the votes of media member across the state of Minnesota.
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota High School Football State Rankings for week of October 5, 2022.
Includes first-place votes in parentheses, records, and total voting points.
LOCAL TEAMS ARE IN BOLD.
CLASS 6A
1. Maple Grove (8) 5-0 89
2. Rosemount (1) 5-0 82
3. Eden Prairie 4-1 68
4. Stillwater 5-0 65
5. Prior Lake 4-1 49
6. Shakopee 4-1 39
7. Lakeville South 3-2 38
8. Forest Lake 5-0 34
9. Centennial 4-1 9
(tie) East Ridge 3-2 9
Others receiving votes: Woodbury 7, Minnetonka 5, Blaine 1.
CLASS 5A
1. Mankato West (8) 5-0 96
2. St. Thomas Academy (2) 5-0 89
3. Elk River 5-0 79
4. Mahtomedi 5-0 75
5. Robbinsdale Armstrong 5-0 59
6. Sauk Rapids-Ricer 5-0 36
7. Chanhassen 4-1 34
(tie) St. Francis 5-0 34
9. Rochester Mayo 4-1 33
10. Waconia 4-1 9
Others receiving votes: Spring Lake Park 5, Bloomington Kennedy 1.
CLASS 4A
1. Stewartville (6) 5-0 89
2. Hutchinson (2) 4-1 85
3. Simley (1) 5-0 83
4. Mound Westonka 5-0 67
5. Becker (1) 4-1 52
6. Rocori 5-1 50
7. Marshall 5-0 45
8. Grand Rapids 5-0 40
9. North Branch 4-1 13
10. Kasson-Mantorville 4-1 10
Others receiving votes: Holy Angels 6, Winona 4, Richfield 3, Detroit Lakes 1, Princeton 1, Pequot Lakes 1.
CLASS 3A
1. Esko (7) 5-0 92
2. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (2) 5-0 83
3. Milaca (1) 5-0 80
4. Dassel-Cokato 4-1 56
5. Rochester Lourdes 4-1 48
6. Cannon Falls 4-1 48
7. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 4-1 38
(tie) Waseca 4-1 38
9. Watertown-Mayer 4-1 22
10. Minneapolis Henry 5-0 19
Others receiving votes: Pierz 14, New London-Spicer 6, Aitkin 5, Zimmerman 4, Pequot Lakes 1.
CLASS 2A
1. Chatfield (8) 5-0 97
2. Minneapolis North 5-0 84
3. Caledonia (2) 5-0 81
4. Barnesville 5-0 73
5. Jackson County Central 5-0 59
6. Pipestone Area 5-0 47
7. Eden Valley-Watkins 5-0 39
8. Kimball Area 5-0 22
9. Concordia Academy 5-0 21
10. St. Clair/Mankato Loyola 5-0 16
Others receiving votes: Rush City 4, Blue Earth Area 3, West Central Area/Ashby 2.
CLASS 1A
1. BOLD (6) 5-0 92
2. Lester Prairie (2) 5-0 80
3. New York Mills (2) 5-0 77
4. Mahnomen/Waubun 5-0 66
5. Fillmore Central 5-0 58
6. Deer River 5-0 48
7. Mayer Lutheran 4-1 43
8. Minneota 4-1 30
9. Martin County West 5-0 23
10. Lakeview 4-1 16
Others receiving votes: Dawson Boyd 6, Ottertail Central 3, Rushford-Peterson 3, Braham 2, Chisholm 2.
NINE-MAN
1. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross (5) 5-0 90
2. Lanesboro (1) 5-0 77
3. Fertile-Beltrami (2) 5-0 76
4. Mountain Iron-Buhl 5-0 66
5. Spring Grove (1) 5-0 63
6. Verndale (1) 5-0 59
7. Renville County West 5-0 51
8. Kittson Co. Central 5-0 25
9. Cherry 5-0 24
10. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 5-0 6
Others receiving votes: Hills-Beaver Creek 5, Mabel-Canton 5, Hancock 3, Cedar Mountain 1.
