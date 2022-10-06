Your Photos
Brown County Republicans hosts annual FUNraiser

The Brown County Republicans Party hosted its annual FUNraiser Wednesday night.
By Meghan Grey
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Brown County Republican Party hosted its annual FUNraiser Wednesday night.

Congressman Brad Finstad was this year’s keynote speaker.

He was joined by Congresswoman Michelle Fishbach, State Sens. Gary Dahms and Paul Torkelson, plus some aspiring GOP leaders, including gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen and Matt Birk, and attorney general candidate Jim Schulz.

“It’s just fun getting everybody together, getting them energized. We don’t get to see each other all the time and so it’s good to get energized before the election and encourage everybody to vote,” explained Greg Barts, chair of the Brown County Republican Party.

