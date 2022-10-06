Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Homecoming bonfire explodes in Florida

Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School
By WJHG Newsroom and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP/Gray News) - An explosion happened during the lighting of a traditional homecoming bonfire at A. Crawford Mosley High School in Lynn Haven on Wednesday, Bay District Schools reported.

School district officials said they are investigating the cause of the blast and said they followed their customary safety protocols. They also said everyone is safe and no students were put in danger because no one was very close to the bonfire when the blast occurred.

“Deputies and firefighters were already on hand, in line with our customary safety protocols, and so they immediately jumped in to ensure the fire remained contained,” the school district said.

A homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School on Wednesday. No one was reported hurt by...
A homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School on Wednesday. No one was reported hurt by the blast.(WJHG)

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said a school resource officer lit the fire and has done so at the school for the last seven years, but won’t be doing it in the future.

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said the department takes responsibility for the incident.

“Safety precautions were in place, to include the fire department on site and the students positioned at a safe distance behind a fence, That prevented injury or fire, but it still should not have happened,” Ford said in a statement. “We apologize for any distress this has caused, and I assure you that we are officially out of the bonfire business.”

Copyright 2022 WJHG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

The aftermath of Russian forces missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia is seen Thursday.
Russian missiles slam apartments in Ukraine; refugees missing at border
Court documents state the companies agreed to pay Cody Allen Easterday, 51 of Easterday...
Rancher takes $244M from Tyson Foods in ‘ghost cattle’ scam
North Mankato's annual fall cleanup is underway.
Fall clean-up drop off underway for North Mankato residents
Books by French author Annie Ernaux is displayed following the announcement of the 2022 Nobel...
French writer Annie Ernaux awarded Nobel Prize in literature
Harold Rahming rushed to the hospital, surprising his wife just hours before their son was born...
Soldier serving in Iraq surprises wife at hospital for birth of first child