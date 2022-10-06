Your Photos
City of Mankato looking for feedback on housing needs

(FILE PHOTO) The city of Mankato wants to hear the public's thoughts on affordable housing...
(KEYC Photo/Bernadette Heier)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato wants to hear the public’s thoughts on affordable housing needs in the area.

On October 11th, city staff will be holding two open house sessions to discuss ideas through round table discussions.

The first will be at 1 p.m. and the second at 3 p.m. in the Mankato Room on the first floor of the Intergovernmental Center.

Topics may include homelessness, senior housing and homeownership options among other housing needs.

Anyone unable to attend the sessions in-person can provide input on Every Voice Mankato or online survey.

