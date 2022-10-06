Cooler for now... A nice fall weekend ahead

It is definitely colder! A cold front blasted across the region, and cool, Canadian high pressure is moving in. There will be plenty of sunshine, but highs will only reach the upper 40s to low 50s on Friday. Frost is possible Friday morning with a possible hard freeze for some locations Friday night into Saturday morning. . We will recover quickly just in time for a really nice weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s on Saturday, mid to upper 60s on Sunday. Dry, mild weather will continue into next week. In fact, some places could climb back to 70 degrees by Tuesday. Another cold front will blast through by late week, dropping high temps back into the 50s. Unfortunately, we are going to stay dry. Other than a few scattered showers, there is no significant rain in the 10 Day Forecast.

The rest of the afternoon will be partly cloudy and breezy with temperatures hovering in the low to mid 50s. Wind will be from the north gusting to between 25 and 35 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold. Frost is likely as temperatures drop into the low to mid 30s by daybreak.

Friday will be mostly sunny and colder, but not as windy. High temps will only reach the upper 40s to low 50s on Friday afternoon. The coldest part of this cold spell will come Saturday morning as temperatures drop into the upper 20s to low 30s. Frost is likely, a hard freeze is possible. That will depend on exactly how cold it gets and how long the coldest cold lasts. Typically, for a hard freeze we have to drop into the upper 20s for several hours.

We will bounce back quickly and go right in to a very nice weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Sunny, dry weather will continue and temperatures will climb into next week. By Tuesday, some places - especially far western and southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa - could warm into the low 70s.

Another cold front will zoom through late next week, knocking high temps back into the 50s. A few scattered showers are possible as that front moves in, but rain chances are very low throughout the entire 10 Day Forecast period. That’s good for harvest, but not so great for the drought that’s impacting parts of Minnesota and Iowa.

