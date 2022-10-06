Fall clean-up drop off underway for North Mankato residents

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Fall Drop-off for North Mankato residents begins today.

Items can be brought to The Public Works Yard at 610 Webster Ave. between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. through Saturday and 7 a.m. until noon on Sunday.

The city notes that mattresses and box springs will NOT be accepted and there is no curbside appliance pick-up.

The service is only available to North Mankato residents, materials found to be from outside the city could result in loss of service.

A shredding event will also take place on Saturday starting at 8 a.m. until a truck is filled, which the city says is usually by noon.

