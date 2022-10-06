Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Fall clean-up drop off underway for North Mankato residents

North Mankato's annual fall cleanup is underway.
North Mankato's annual fall cleanup is underway.(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Fall Drop-off for North Mankato residents begins today.

Items can be brought to The Public Works Yard at 610 Webster Ave. between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. through Saturday and 7 a.m. until noon on Sunday.

The city notes that mattresses and box springs will NOT be accepted and there is no curbside appliance pick-up.

The service is only available to North Mankato residents, materials found to be from outside the city could result in loss of service.

A shredding event will also take place on Saturday starting at 8 a.m. until a truck is filled, which the city says is usually by noon.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

(Source: Sibley County Sheriff's Office)
LeSueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River
A man charged in a crash last year that killed two teens in northwestern Minnesota has pleaded...
Man pleads guilty in Minnesota crash that killed 2 teens
Runners line up at the starting line of the 2021 Mankato Marathon on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021,...
Mankato Marathon still in need of volunteers
Fall-like temperatures are expected through this weekend with a couple chances for frost mixed...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 10-6-22 - clipped version