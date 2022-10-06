Your Photos
Fall leaf collection begins Thursday for North Mankato residents

Fall is here, leaves are falling, and the city of North Mankato is preparing for some fall cleaning.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Starting Thursday, residents will be able to rake leaves onto the boulevard to be collected by the city.

The program is free for North Mankato residents.

City workers will not pick up bagged leaves, those should be brought to the city’s compost site.

This map shows the schedule in which leaves will be picked up around the city of North Mankato.
Thursday also marks the start of North Mankato’s fall drop-off, where residents can bring unwanted appliances or electronics to the Public Works yard.

”Residents are able to come down to the Public Works yard and there will be a line and a map and signs available that people can go around the yard at the different stations and drop off their items, and some public works members will be there to check residency, proof of residency at the gate, and then help them unload items should they need that throughout the yard,” explained Anna Brown, public information officer for the City of North Mankato.

Any questions or concerns about the city’s cleanup programs should be directed to City Hall by calling (507) 625-4141.


