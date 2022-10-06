Frost likely, fall-like temperatures expected this weekend

Following a cold front that moved through the area, temperatures will drop reflecting fall through the weekend with a few chilly nights mixed in leading to frost possibilities.

Today will start off on the cloudy side with temperatures in the upper-50s. The high for the day will take place this morning as temperatures are projected to gradually drop through the day, hovering in the low-50s through the afternoon hours with a decent breeze mixed in. Winds will be coming from the northwest up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 possible. Clouds will clear throughout the morning with skies becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon hours, however, by tonight, partly cloudy skies will return along with some sprinkle chances and chilly temperatures. Temperatures will dip into the mid-30s overnight. With the sprinkle chances and chilly temperatures, frost to a light freeze is likely overnight into Friday morning.

Friday will start off on the chilly side with some partial cloudiness, isolated sprinkles, and frosty ground surfaces. We will see gradual clearing with skies becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon hours as temperatures remain cool with highs in the upper-40s. Winds will be lighter up to 10 mph through the day on Friday. Friday night we will see mostly clear skies and chilly temperatures return as they fall into the upper-20s and low-30s by Saturday morning. This means frost is likely with a minor/light freeze possible for some portions of the area.

Saturday will start off with temperatures in the upper-20s and low-30s and clear skies. Sunshine will stick around through the day as temperatures rise into the low-60s by the afternoon hours with a breeze up to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 possible mixed in. Saturday night will remain quiet and cool as temperatures dip into the low-40s with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies overnight.

Sunday will be another more pleasant day with mostly sunny skies. Despite the sunshine expected, a stray shower or two is possible through the morning hours. By the afternoon hours, temperatures will hover in the low to mid-60s with light winds mixed in. Sunday night will remain on the quiet side as temperatures dip into the low-40s by Monday morning.

Next week will start off on the more pleasant side with temperatures hover in the mid to upper-60s for the first half of the week. Skies will teeter between mostly sunny and partly cloudy with light winds on Monday, but a breeze returning by Tuesday.

A weak cold front will move through the area Tuesday into Wednesday. This will be a weak cold front as far as precipitation goes, but a strong one as far as the drop in temperatures goes. We will have a minor rain chance for some scattered showers possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, becoming isolated through the later morning hours on Wednesday. From there, partly cloudy skies will stick around following the isolated shower chances Wednesday morning. Temperatures will drop from the mid to uper-60s in the beginning of the week to the low to mid-50s by Wednesday afternoon, staying cool heading into next weekend.

