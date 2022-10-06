Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

KEYC adds new channel Circle; to broadcast MSU Mankato Men’s home hockey games

KEYC has added a new channel, 12-3 The Circle, to its line-up to offer more programming as well...
KEYC has added a new channel, 12-3 The Circle, to its line-up to offer more programming as well as to broadcast MSU Mankato men's home hockey games.(KEYC News Now)
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - KEYC News Now is expanding its programming offers with some new, free over the air channels.

One of those channels, Circle, will be the home of Minnesota State University men’s hockey.

You can find Circle for free over the air on channel 12-3. This is in addition to our current offering of CBS on 12-1 and FOX on 12-2 on our VHF signal.

On top of airing the Maverick’s games, Circle’s programming consists of country music and lifestyle programs as well classic television series from the 1960s to the 1990s, and music-focused documentary films with a country music or rural living focus.

What type of an antenna do I need to get Circle?

We have found that a roof-top antenna works best. While we can’t endorse a particular antenna, we have found that the following antenna’s work just fine and are quite affordable. The closer you live to Lewisville, this antenna works best: Nearby to Lewisville Antenna

If you live further away, we have found this antenna works best: Further Away from Lewisville

I have an antenna and can’t pick up Circle. Why not?

Your antenna might not be able to receive a VHF signal or it might not be pointed toward Lewisville. We have found that a roof-top antenna works best.

How do I receive Circle via cable or satellite?

If you are a cable or satellite subscriber, we encourage you to contact your provider and ask them to add Circle, channel 12-3 from KEYC to their line-up.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

Prosecutors say this building was paid for with money stolen from a Minnesota covid food program
Feds trying to seize two Louisville buildings connected to $250 million COVID fraud
The department says dispatch has received multiple calls from citizens saying that someone from...
SCAM: Callers pretend to be sheriff’s department, demand money
According to a news release, the three iconic buckets – McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin – will...
McDonald’s confirms iconic Halloween pails are coming back this month
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges