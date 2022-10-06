KEYC adds new channel Circle; to broadcast MSU Mankato Men’s home hockey games

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - KEYC News Now is expanding its programming offers with some new, free over the air channels.

One of those channels, Circle, will be the home of Minnesota State University men’s hockey.

You can find Circle for free over the air on channel 12-3. This is in addition to our current offering of CBS on 12-1 and FOX on 12-2 on our VHF signal.

On top of airing the Maverick’s games, Circle’s programming consists of country music and lifestyle programs as well classic television series from the 1960s to the 1990s, and music-focused documentary films with a country music or rural living focus.

What type of an antenna do I need to get Circle?

We have found that a roof-top antenna works best. While we can’t endorse a particular antenna, we have found that the following antenna’s work just fine and are quite affordable. The closer you live to Lewisville, this antenna works best: Nearby to Lewisville Antenna

If you live further away, we have found this antenna works best: Further Away from Lewisville

I have an antenna and can’t pick up Circle. Why not?

Your antenna might not be able to receive a VHF signal or it might not be pointed toward Lewisville. We have found that a roof-top antenna works best.

How do I receive Circle via cable or satellite?

If you are a cable or satellite subscriber, we encourage you to contact your provider and ask them to add Circle, channel 12-3 from KEYC to their line-up.

