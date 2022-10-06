Your Photos
LeSueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River

(Source: Sibley County Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Sibley County Sheriff's Office)(Sibley County Sheriff's Office)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIBLEY COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Le Sueur man has died in what authorities have ruled as an accident on the Minnesota River.

The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says the body 58-year-old David Scheiber of rural Le Sueur was discovered Tuesday after a search of the river.

Scheiber had been reported missing after last being seen on September 26th, believed to have gone canoeing.

Authorities discovered his unoccupied vehicle on Monday on the Sibley County/Le Sueur County line.

Crews began a search of the area on Monday, suspending it due to darkness.

Scheiber’s canoe and body were found on Tuesday.

