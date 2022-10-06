Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Man pleads guilty in Minnesota crash that killed 2 teens

A man charged in a crash last year that killed two teens in northwestern Minnesota has pleaded...
A man charged in a crash last year that killed two teens in northwestern Minnesota has pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree murder.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (AP) — A man charged in a crash last year that killed two teens in northwestern Minnesota has pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree murder.

Valentin Mendoza, 21, was charged in the June 2021 crash on Highway 220 near East Grand Forks.

A crash report showed Mendoza was going 75 mph in a 45 mph zone when he crossed the center line and hit the teens vehicle head on.

Ethan Carsen, 17, and his 16-year-old passenger, Damien Powell, both from Grand Forks, died of their injuries days after the crash.

Mendoza previously had pleaded not guilty to the two charges, but in an agreement with prosecutors changed his pleas in court Wednesday.

Mendoza will be sentenced on Dec. 14.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

North Mankato's annual fall cleanup is underway.
Fall clean-up drop off underway for North Mankato residents
(Source: Sibley County Sheriff's Office)
LeSueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River
Runners line up at the starting line of the 2021 Mankato Marathon on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021,...
Mankato Marathon still in need of volunteers
Fall-like temperatures are expected through this weekend with a couple chances for frost mixed...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 10-6-22 - clipped version