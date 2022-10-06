Mankato Marathon still in need of volunteers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato marathon organizers are looking for more volunteers to help out for next week’s big event.

Volunteers will do everything from hand out water to runners, to hand out medals at the finish line. They’re also looking for course marshals to direct runners along the route.

Volunteers will receive a volunteer t-shirt and food will be supplied.

The Mankato Marathon runs from October 14th through the 15th.

Those interested in learning more or want to sign up here.

