Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mankato Marathon still in need of volunteers

Runners line up at the starting line of the 2021 Mankato Marathon on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021,...
Runners line up at the starting line of the 2021 Mankato Marathon on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato marathon organizers are looking for more volunteers to help out for next week’s big event.

Volunteers will do everything from hand out water to runners, to hand out medals at the finish line. They’re also looking for course marshals to direct runners along the route.

Volunteers will receive a volunteer t-shirt and food will be supplied.

The Mankato Marathon runs from October 14th through the 15th.

Those interested in learning more or want to sign up here.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

Fall-like temperatures are expected through this weekend with a couple chances for frost mixed...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 10-6-22 - clipped version
A "Scott Carlson for Mayor" sign stands on a North Mankato, Minn., lawn Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.
Scott Carlson eyes North Mankato mayoral seat
Scott Carlson eyes North Mankato mayoral seat
New Richland Community Ambulance receives much-needed makeover
New Richland Community Ambulance receives much-needed makeover