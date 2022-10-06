Your Photos
Maverick Insider: College hockey returns to Mankato

By Rob Clark and Mary Rominger
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week on Maverick Insider, Sports Director Rob Clark and Mary Rominger have a chat with Head Coach Mike Hastings to talk about the upcoming men’s hockey season.

Last year, the Mavericks went further than ever when they made the program’s first appearance in the national championship game against the University of Denver. Unfortunately, the Mavericks lost that game 5-1, but certainly had plenty to be proud of after such a historic season.

Relive some of the moments from last season by clicking on a story or video below.

The men’s hockey game against the Minnesota Gophers will be broadcast on Circle Saturday.

Over on the gridiron, the Mavericks and Head Coach Todd Hoffner have a huge matchup Saturday against Wayne State. Watch his interview in Part 3 of this week’s Maverick Insider in the video player above.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 2021-22 MINNESOTA STATE HOCKEY SEASON:
Maverick Hockey Round Up
KEYC Sports Director Rob Clark, left, and Mary Rominger recap the historic season by the...
Minnesota State fans celebrate historic season with team in Mankato
McKay named 2022 Jim Johannson College Player of the Year
Dryden McKay was named the 2022 Jim Johannson College Player of the Year.
Minnesota State’s Mike Hastings wins Coach of the Year
The Mavericks finished this season with an impressive 31-5-2 record.
Minnesota State’s Dryden McKay wins Hobey Baker Award
Minnesota State goaltender Dryden McKay, right, holds the Hobey Baker Award after winning the...
Minnesota State can’t hold on to beat Denver in national championship
Minnesota State's Jack McNeely (3), Sam Morton (6) and Wyatt Aamodt (7) stand by goalie Dryden...
National-title runner up Mavericks finish historic run 38-6-0
Minnesota State's Brendan Furry plays against the Denver during the first period of the NCAA...
No. 1 Minnesota State shuts out Notre Dame for second-straight trip to Frozen Four
Minnesota State's Benton Maass celebrates after scoring during the second period of the team's...
Quick Hits: Minnesota State players, coaches react to victory over Harvard
WATCH: Minnesota State players, coaches react after NCAA Tournament win against Harvard
No. 1 MSU wins CCHA championship in overtime
Minnesota State's Julian Napravnik hoists the MacNaughton Cup over his head Saturday, Feb. 19,...
