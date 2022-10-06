Maverick Insider: College hockey returns to Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week on Maverick Insider, Sports Director Rob Clark and Mary Rominger have a chat with Head Coach Mike Hastings to talk about the upcoming men’s hockey season.

Last year, the Mavericks went further than ever when they made the program’s first appearance in the national championship game against the University of Denver. Unfortunately, the Mavericks lost that game 5-1, but certainly had plenty to be proud of after such a historic season.

Relive some of the moments from last season by clicking on a story or video below.

The men’s hockey game against the Minnesota Gophers will be broadcast on Circle Saturday.

Over on the gridiron, the Mavericks and Head Coach Todd Hoffner have a huge matchup Saturday against Wayne State. Watch his interview in Part 3 of this week’s Maverick Insider in the video player above.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.