New Richland Community Ambulance receives much-needed makeover

NEW RICHLAND, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Richland Community Ambulance lived in a hodgepodge space of hand-me-down couches, appliances, rugs and decor for years.

Pastor Mary Iverson and her congregation decided to cultivate their resources in a mission for the community and decided to rejuvenate the space.

“Over half of the ambulance crew comes from out of town, and they were sleeping here in this makeshift room. We wanted to come in and make sure that not only is the ambulance well cared for, but that it has a future here,” Iverson said. “That was the main dream, that they can have staffing, be fully staffed all the time and have their needs met here.”

“It shows that the community cares and that means a lot to me, it’s been a hard time building it up to what it is now it brings a whole new beginning to the New Richland Ambulance,” New Richland Community Ambulance Director Sarah Sundve added.

