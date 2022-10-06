No. 4 Bulldogs off to best start since ‘07-’08 season

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The men on the ice aren’t the only ones off to a hot start. Maura Crowell and company came back home from being out east the last two weeks with four wins in a row.

This marks the UMD women’s best start since their 2007-08 campaign. They left with two shutout wins and an overtime win, only allowing three goals in all four games. Crowell says she loved the opportunity they had to establish some lines they put together but believes it’s healthy to make adjustments and shifts to their line-ups to avoid complacency moving forward. She also added that she’s pleased with the way her team is clicking at the rate that they are.

“To be great, you have to be great defensively and I think our stats our really good through those first four games and we want to continue that, but I think that’s our DNA is that grit, that defensive-minded style of play. We take care of the D-zone, we start with the between the pipes we want, someone really good and then we work our way up,” said Crowell.

“I think it was great to get four games under our belt before hopping into conference play, not only the on-ice stuff but the off-ice stuff. I thought we had some great team bonding. A couple of days in Lake Placid doesn’t get much better than that, but yeah I was really impressed on our first four games coming out with four wins was huge,” said WCHA Defender of the week Maggie Flaherty.

The Lady Bulldogs look to extend their win streak this weekend when they open up WCHA play with Minnesota State Mankato for their home opening series. Both of these games will be broadcasted on our MY9 Sports Network.

