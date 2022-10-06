Prep Athlete: St. Peter’s Denzer leading the way for Saints

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Swimming is something St. Peter junior Hannah Denzer continues to grow at. From the start of her high school career in middle school, coaches knew what type of leader she’d be for the Saints.

“Having Hannah on the team has been a pleasure,” Saints head coach Mary Lager said. “She started off on our varsity as a seventh grader, and she’s just worked her way up to being our number one. She was voted our MVP last year, so it’s just great to know that you can put her in her races and she’ll win.”

One of Hannah’s biggest motivators comes from within the Denzer family after following in her sister Olivia’s footsteps as a star for the Saints.

“My sister started swimming first, so that kind of influenced me to start swimming,” Denzer said. “I always wanted to be my best, so I kept pushing myself. I think at first it was competitive but then eventually it was about us being happy for each other when we do good.”

“Hannah and Olivia swam together,” Lager said. “At first, Olivia was faster, but then there came a time when Hannah started beating Olivia. I think at that point, it was a little frustrating for Olivia, but, eventually, it came to be a blessing. They just pushed each other in practice and got better.”

While being on top is great, it also presents challenges. For Denzer, it’s all about believing in herself and sticking with a winning mindset.

“Just staying motivated if I have a bad meet,” Denzer said when it comes to facing adversity. “If I’m just not in the mood, I just try to keep a good attitude at practice.”

“I feel like I have more pressure on my back to do good now,” said Denzer. “As a freshman, I was still doing good. I felt like I built this reputation for myself that I need to keep up.”

“Hannah definitely leads by example,” Lager said. “She puts the work in the water and people want to be like her. They work hard to keep up.”

Denzer’s winning mentality is why she’s our Prep Athlete of the Week.

