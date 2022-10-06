Your Photos
Roller Disco returns to downtown Rochester

Roller Disco Skates
Roller Disco Skates(KTTC)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – For a second consecutive year, The Rochester Downtown Alliance (RDA) is hosting Roller Disco in downtown Rochester.

This year, the event will be hosted on the 300 block of Broadway Avenue South on Friday, October 7, and Saturday, October 8, to allow for more room to skate.

Roller Disco Map 2022
Roller Disco Map 2022(Rochester Downtown Alliance (RDA))

In 2021, the inaugural Roller Disco was held in Peace Plaza.

On Friday, family skate is from 4-8 p.m. Disco after dark is 8-10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule includes family skate from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., teen skate from 4-6 p.m., and disco after dark from 6-10:30 p.m.

Roller Disco typically features an outdoor roller rink, DJ entertainment, free skate rentals and more. People can also bring their own skates or in-line roller blades.

New this year, RDA staff hopes to work with downtown businesses to create pop-up vendor markets within the Roller Disco-adjacent businesses to create foot traffic during the event.

KTTC is a proud sponsor of this event.

