Sandelin’s squad off to impressive start

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The No.4 UMD men’s hockey team hosted quite the home opening series last weekend with Arizona State. While they trailed in both games, in the beginning, the Bulldogs found a way to get the job done jumping out to a 2-0 start in their season.

This year the talk of the town for this team so far has been the ten freshman coming in, but you would never know it. Between the goal from freshman Isaac Howard on Saturday and then the two back-to-back goals in less than a minute on Sunday from the NCHC rookie of the week, Ben Steeves. Sandelin remains excited about this group of what he calls talented hockey players. As for the rookie, Steeves says he feels an immense amount of confidence but credits his inclusive team.

“I think the biggest things we learned is we’re at our best when we are using our speed and winning puck battles and eliminating turnovers on our bluelines. That was the difference between our first and third periods of the Sunday game. The first period we were turning pucks over and the third period we weren’t and that’s how you win hockey games,” said Steeves.

“It wasn’t an easy lay-up weekend. I mean I was glad we played them. I was really impressed with their team and I thought ya know our guys for the first couple of games our young players saw a lot of pace. They have an older team with a lot of skill, but our guys should feel really good about that. I think it was a great start and a great way to build,” said Sandelin.

While UMD has an early bi-weekend this weekend, all eyes are now on Minnesota state Mankato who the Bulldogs will travel to on October 14th and 15th.

