SCAM: Callers pretend to be sheriff’s department, demand money

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Department wants to alert you to an on-going scam that is targeting them.

In a release, the department says they’ve received multiple calls from residents saying someone claiming to be from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office has contacted them demanding money because they missed a court date. The caller requests an electronic transfer of funds to resolve the matter.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says these calls are fraudulent and that sheriff’s office staff will never solicit an electronic transfer of money by phone to satisfy a missed court date.

The sheriff’s office says modern technology makes it possible for people to alter their caller ID so do not rely on that as verification of the caller’s identity.

Anyone that has experienced a financial loss as a result of this scam is encouraged to call 911 for assistance.

Additional information on common scams can be found at: https://www.fbi.gov/howwe-can-help-you/safety-resources/scams-and-safety and https://consumer.ftc.gov/scams

