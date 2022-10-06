Scott Carlson eyes North Mankato mayoral seat

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Nov. 8, Minnesotans will head to the polls for the midterm elections.

Current North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen is running for a Nicollet County commissioner role, leaving the race for mayor wide open.

One candidate has lived in North Mankato his entire life and has worked as an educator for over two decades.

“I believe that all experiences I have had through coaching, teaching, subbing for administrators will be hugely beneficial in this job,” mayoral candidate Scott Carlson said.

If you were to describe to someone a little bit about yourself, your campaign, and what you would be like as mayor, what would you say to them?

“I hope to be a mayor for the people,” Carlson responded. “I am very relational, I am not in it for myself, I am in it for my community. I don’t do it for titles, I just want to be someone who people can know that they can come to to express their opinions, positive or negative.”

One of his plans for North Mankato is to continue to work on improving the parks and Carlson has a more unique idea on how to create a way to connect the North Mankato communities through a trail system.

“We are Forest Heights, we are lower North Mankato, we are upper North Mankato, we’re North Ridge – we are not necessarily easily connected where I can walk to each area. It would be cool to have a trail system, sort of like Red Jacket Trail, where we can go from one neighborhood to the next.”

Carlson says that right now his campaign is more geared toward getting his name out there and connecting with the community he hopes to serve as mayor. But he also says that his campaign is ready to ramp up as the voting draws closer.

“I believe that people would say that I am a person of integrity, I am an honest person, maybe honest to a fault sometimes, but I do care about the community deeply, I care about people, and I am willing to do anything for my community members and friends,” Carlson said.

