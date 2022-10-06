Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Soldier serving in Iraq surprises wife at hospital for birth of first child

Harold Rahming, deployed in Iraq since June, made it home to surprise his wife in time for their son's birth. (Source: Advocate Aurora Health/MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK LAWN, Ill. (Gray News) – Cara Rahming knew it was possible she’d have to welcome her first child without her husband Harold Rahming, a U.S. Army captain and physician deployed in Iraq since June.

But when a routine doctor’s visit earlier this month turned into an induction at Advocate Christ Medical Center just outside Chicago, four days before her due date, Cara Rahming found herself facing labor without her husband.

“There’s a lot of emotion because it’s a moment you hoped you could share together, and it was becoming more and more real that I was going to go through this alone,” she said.

Little did she know, Harold Rahming was on the way.

He had been planning for weeks to surprise his wife by returning sooner than his original mid-October homecoming date. He was finally able to make the arrangements and arrived at a U.S. base from Iraq, still ahead of his wife’s due date. He planned to surprise her at home before she went into labor.

Then he received word that the baby was coming early. With the help of family, hospital staff and a special neighbor, Harold Rahming rushed to the hospital from Texas, surprising his wife just hours before their son – Harold Leroy Rahming II – was born on Sept. 18.

“I was over the moon,” Cara Rahming said. “We were together for the first time in three months.”

The couple was also relieved to be together because of the circumstances surrounding their baby’s arrival.

While Cara Rahming, 34, had an uneventful pregnancy, in the final days she hadn’t felt the baby move as much, and her doctor’s appointment revealed a decelerating heart rate.

Her doctors quickly decided to send her to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where she could be closely monitored.

Doctors ultimately decided it was medically necessary to induce labor. When things didn’t improve, Cara Rahming had to have a cesarean section to safely deliver baby Harold.

The Rahmings are now back at home with their baby boy in suburban Chicago.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

The aftermath of Russian forces missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia is seen Thursday.
Russian missiles slam apartments in Ukraine; refugees missing at border
Court documents state the companies agreed to pay Cody Allen Easterday, 51 of Easterday...
Rancher takes $244M from Tyson Foods in ‘ghost cattle’ scam
North Mankato's annual fall cleanup is underway.
Fall clean-up drop off underway for North Mankato residents
Books by French author Annie Ernaux is displayed following the announcement of the 2022 Nobel...
French writer Annie Ernaux awarded Nobel Prize in literature