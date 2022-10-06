Your Photos
VINE Faith in Action seeking ‘Rake the Town’ volunteers

VINE Faith in Action is preparing for its November Rake the Town event, and is in need of volunteers.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - VINE Faith in Action is preparing for its November Rake the Town event, and is in need of volunteers.

The annual effort aims to help those who are physically unable to rake their own yard, particularly those 65 and older.

Rake the Town will run from Nov. 5-13.

The effort helps homeowners in Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties, and VINE said that the list of homes in need of raking is already growing, and the need for volunteers is growing as well.

”We have about a hundred homeowners who request services. And volunteer groups, it’s really flexible, they can sign up for just a couple hours.” said VINE’s program coordinator Adam Massmann.

For more information on the project and to volunteer, visit https://vinevolunteers.org/rake-the-town/.

