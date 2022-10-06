Voter registration drive, film screening next week at Minnesota State Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Election day is right around the corner, and three local organizations are teaming up to get more people registered to vote.

The Women’s Center at Minnesota State University, Mankato, St. Peter Area League of Women voters, and Life Work Planning Center will co-host a voter registration event next week.

But it’s more than signing up to cast your ballot, there will also be a film showing of “Iron Jawed Angels,” which details the history of women’s voting rights.

Those who register to vote or verify their registration will be entered into a prize drawing.

The event will be held on MSU’s campus next Thursday, Oct. 13.

