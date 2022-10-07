Alden-Conger edges LCWM in five sets
LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Alden-Conger Knights beats Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 3-2 Thursday in Lake Crystal.
Alden-Conger improves to 15-6, while LCWM’s record is now 18-7.
LCWM will be on the road at St. Clair and Waseca before coming home for their last two regular season games against Blue Earth Area and Glencoe-Silver Lake.
Alden-Conger will be at home for their last three regular season games against United South Central, St. Clair and Randolph.
