Alden-Conger edges LCWM in five sets

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Alden-Conger Knights beats Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 3-2 Thursday in Lake Crystal.

Alden-Conger improves to 15-6, while LCWM’s record is now 18-7.

LCWM will be on the road at St. Clair and Waseca before coming home for their last two regular season games against Blue Earth Area and Glencoe-Silver Lake.

Alden-Conger will be at home for their last three regular season games against United South Central, St. Clair and Randolph.

