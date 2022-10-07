Your Photos
Bernie Sanders headlines Rochester rally in support of A.G. Ellison

By Miranda Johnson
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Senator Bernie Sanders headlined a rally in Rochester Friday in support of Keith Ellison for his re-election as Minnesota Attorney General.

The doors opened at 9 a.m. and the event started at 10 a.m. at the Rochester Regional Sports Center, Performance Court at Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC).

Senator Sanders headlined a rally in Duluth Thursday night and will headline a rally in Minneapolis after the rally in Rochester.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

