Bernie Sanders headlines Rochester rally in support of A.G. Ellison
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Senator Bernie Sanders headlined a rally in Rochester Friday in support of Keith Ellison for his re-election as Minnesota Attorney General.
The doors opened at 9 a.m. and the event started at 10 a.m. at the Rochester Regional Sports Center, Performance Court at Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC).
Senator Sanders headlined a rally in Duluth Thursday night and will headline a rally in Minneapolis after the rally in Rochester.
