Celebrations for Mankato’s Indigenous People’s Day kick-off

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Celebrations for Mankato’s Indigenous People’s Day kicked off Thursday afternoon.

This year’s theme is “Keeping Indigenous History: Growing Our Seed.” It will focus on food and medicine.

Events will take place throughout the weekend.

They range from film showings, community reading, music, and more.

Committee members say it is an opportunity for the community to connect and learn more about the indigenous history and culture.

”It is a chance to come and learn more about our living cultures, our living history, and to kind of help reconnect with us, because it’s not just about us, because everyone comes from somewhere, and everyone has roots,” said Megan Schnitker, chair of the Indigenous People’s Day Committee. “So if you can come learn a little bit more, more about our culture, hopefully, you can be inspired to reach out and learn more about your culture.”

Four years ago, the City of Mankato recognized the second Monday in October as Indigenous People’s Day.

