Freeze possible tonight, warmer temperatures expected this weekend

Despite a chilly start to the weekend, temperatures will become mild by Sunday as they warm up heading into next week ahead of our next cold front that will bring fall temperatures back to the area.

Today will start off on the chilly side with temperatures in the 30s and 40s with cloudy skies and sprinkles mixed in. As we make our way through the morning and into the afternoon hours, we will see gradual clearing with skies becoming partly cloudy by the mid-afternoon hours and eventually mostly sunny by the late afternoon hours. Temperatures will hover in the upper-40s despite the afternoon sunshine expected in the area. Thankfully we will have light winds up to 10 mph with the cooler temperatures. Tonight will be on the clear and bitter side as temperatures dip into the upper-30s and low-30s. With temperatures expected to range from the upper-20s into the low-30s a light freeze is possible for areas in the upper-20s, and frost is likely across the area.

Saturday will be starting on the bitter side with upper-20s and low-30s and clear skies, but by the afternoon hours it will be more mild. Temperatures will gradually rise into the low-60s by the afternoon hours as skies remain mostly sunny and a breeze moves into the area. Winds will increase up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 possible. Saturday night will be on the quiet side a slight increase in cloud coverage, dry conditions, and temperatures dropping into the low-40s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be the warmest day of the weekend. Temperatures may start in the low-40s but by the afternoon hours, they will become pleasant with highs in the low to mid-60s expected with partly cloudy skies giving away to mostly sunny skies. Winds will also be lighter through the day up to 10 mph. Sunday night will remain on the quiet and clear side as temperatures dip into the upper-30s and low-40s by Monday morning.

Next week will start off on the warm and pleasant side with temperatures in the mid to upper-60s expected through Monday afternoon with light winds and mostly sunny skies. By Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will hover in the low to mid-70s across the area with a breeze working it’s way into the area ahead of our next cold front. Winds on Tuesday will range from 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 possible. By Tuesday night, clouds will move in with scattered showers possible as the cold front works its way across the area.

By the middle of next week on Wednesday, we will notice a drop in temperatures with morning scattered showers possible and evening to late night showers possible. Temperatures will hover in the low-60s through the afternoon hours with partly cloudy skies mixed in and a breeze sticking around.

As we make our way into the end of next week, winds will remain rather breezy ranging between 10 and 20 mph with gusts between 30 and 40 mph possible. Thursday and Friday next week will be much cooler and more seasonal with highs in the low to mid-50s and mostly sunny skies mixed in.

Next weekend is looking to be very fall-like with highs hovering in the mid to upper-50s on Saturday with upper-40s and low-50s on Sunday. Winds will remain breezy through the weekend. Frost will be possible again next weekend as temperatures Saturday night into Sunday and Sunday night into Monday are likely to dip into the mid-30s.

