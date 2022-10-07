Freeze Warning tonight; a sunny, warmer weekend ahead

It is going to be a very cold night with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s to low 30s. A Freeze Warning is in effect for much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa where frost is almost certain and a hard freeze is very possible. If you have any plants that you’re not quite ready to let go of, cover them or bring them indoors. If they make it through tonight, we have about another week before you’ll have to worry about frost again. After we hit rock bottom early Saturday morning, things will turn around quickly for the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s Saturday, mid 60s on Sunday. Dry, mild weather will continue well into next week. In fact, some places will likely climb back into the 70s on Tuesday. Cooler temperatures will return as another cold front moves across the region late next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly cloudy with gradual clearing by late afternoon. Highs will only reach the upper 40s to low 50s today. Tonight will be clear and very cold. A Freeze Warning is in effect for lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

After hitting rock bottom Saturday morning, recovery will be quick. Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temps in the low 60s. Sunday will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Mild, dry weather will continue well into next week, with highs climbing into the upper 60s Monday, low to mid 70s are possible by Tuesday.

Another cold front will zip across the region sometime in the Wednesday/Thursday timeframe. This front will bring isolated showers, colder temperatures (highs in the 50s) and another day of 25 to 35 mph wind gusts. Long range models continue to suggest that, other than a few sprinkles here and there, we will remain dry through the 10 Day Forecast period and beyond.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.