Low water levels impact waterfalls at Minneopa State Park

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Low water levels are impacting the waterfalls at Minneopa State Park.

The lower fall, which drops around 40 feet, is seeing no water.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says that due to recently recorded water levels, lack of rain, and Blue Earth County being in a moderate drought, the impact is visible at bodies of water such as the Minneopa Falls and the Minnesota River.

“We are currently experiencing multiple years of less than average rainfall, resulting in parts of the watershed being in moderate to severe drought,” said Jon Lore, area hydrologist for the Minnesota DNR. “So if there’s no water on the landscape, then there’s no water coming to the stream itself.”

Lore says there are initiatives to reduce peak flows and store more water on the landscape.

