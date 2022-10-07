Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Low water levels impact waterfalls at Minneopa State Park

Low water levels are impacting the waterfalls at Minneopa State Park.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Low water levels are impacting the waterfalls at Minneopa State Park.

The lower fall, which drops around 40 feet, is seeing no water.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says that due to recently recorded water levels, lack of rain, and Blue Earth County being in a moderate drought, the impact is visible at bodies of water such as the Minneopa Falls and the Minnesota River.

“We are currently experiencing multiple years of less than average rainfall, resulting in parts of the watershed being in moderate to severe drought,” said Jon Lore, area hydrologist for the Minnesota DNR. “So if there’s no water on the landscape, then there’s no water coming to the stream itself.”

Lore says there are initiatives to reduce peak flows and store more water on the landscape.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

Low water levels impact waterfalls at Minneopa State Park
School Misinformation
Rampant misinformation has Minnesota superintendents discussing change
Nintendo released the first official trailer for its new "Super Mario Bros. Movie."
FIRST LOOK at ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ starring Chris Pratt as Mario
Rampant misinformation has Minnesota superintendents discussing change