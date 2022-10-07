Mankato East makes history with first-ever undefeated season
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East girls’ soccer team was looking to make history Thursday by finishing the regular season undefeated. The only thing standing in their way of doing that was Rochester Century.
Jenna Starkey led the Cougars with two goals, with Ella Huettl and Hailey Schlager also getting on the scoresheet.
The Cougars would go on to win 4-2 and finish the season a perfect 16-0 for the first time in program history.
