Mankato East makes history with first-ever undefeated season

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East girls’ soccer team was looking to make history Thursday by finishing the regular season undefeated. The only thing standing in their way of doing that was Rochester Century.

Jenna Starkey led the Cougars with two goals, with Ella Huettl and Hailey Schlager also getting on the scoresheet.

The Cougars would go on to win 4-2 and finish the season a perfect 16-0 for the first time in program history.

For the first time in program history we complete an UNDEFEATED SEASON going 16-0-0. Out scoring opponents 81-7 and collecting 12 shutouts!! On to Sections! pic.twitter.com/sSq83kZTjt — MEHS Girls Soccer (@MEHSGirlsSoccer) October 7, 2022

