Mankato Toastmasters looking for new members

Toastmasters is an international nonprofit aimed at teaching public speaking and leadership skills.
By Jared Dean
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Toastmasters in Mankato is looking for more members.

The Mankato Toastmasters club began in 1940 and has been working with adults at the North Mankato Taylor Library to polish their skills.

The Mankato Toastmasters club began in 1940 and has been working with adults at the North Mankato Taylor Library to polish their skills.

Members spend years polishing their skills and working toward a distinction of a DTM, or Distinguished Toast Master, which is someone who has worked through and graduated the whole program.

“I don’t mind talking about Toastmasters because I love it here. These people are wonderful. It is the most positive place you can go every single week and be sure you’ll smile and be sure you have done something for yourself,”

Toastmasters Mankato is hosting an open house at 9:30 a.m. at Happy Chef on Oct. 15 for interested potential members.

