NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato West hosted Austin Thursday in North Mankato.

The Scarlets would blow out Austin and win by a final score of 9-1.

Olivia Downs and Julia Schumacher each netted a brace in the victory as the Scarlets finish the regular season with an 11-3-1 overall record, including going 9-1-1 in conference play.

