Mayor Najwa Massad prepares for midterm elections

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In 2018, the people of Mankato chose Najwa Massad to be the mayor of Mankato. On Nov. 8, voters will have to choose whether or not she will serve a second term.

“What I would love to say to the world out there is that Mankato is a community that is above everybody else. I truly believe that from the bottom of my heart or else I would not be mayor of this beautiful city,” Mankato Mayor Najwa Massad said.

On public safety, Massad says they have her full support.

“I think that we have an excellent public safety. I know that things happen, but things don’t happen in Mankato like other places. There are a couple of incidents that have happened within the last three weeks that have gone from one to another, but that’s very rare,” Massad said.

Over the last four years, Massad says her focus has been on improving the community with things like more affordable housing. It’s something she hopes to continue pushing for in her next term.

“We have some things coming up where we have talked with the developers and figuring out if they are going to build an apartment. I am just going to put a word out there and say ten apartments maybe they can have a few with affordable housing for the rent,” Massad said.

With the issue of high rent prices, often over $1,000 per month for a one-bedroom, comes the goal of retention of talent here in Mankato; keeping young graduates from the colleges in the area in Mankato.

Massad says that she is hoping to work with colleges to get students involved in their fields sooner than in their junior or senior years.

“How do you keep young people here?” Massad said. “You have to get them involved, that is the biggest thing is you have to get them involved in the community. Get them involved in some of our businesses here.”

With the growth and development of Mankato over the years, Massad has her eyes set on the future where a thriving Mankato area is a central hub for southern Minnesota.

“We as a whole, as a family we want to see it thrive, we want to see our kids grow in a safe community, those are the things I want to thrive for those are the things that are very, very important to me, family and community above all else,” Massad said.

