Minnesota Valley Action Council hosts first-ever lip sync battle

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An event years in the making finally takes center stage at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Friday.

The Minnesota Valley Action Council’s first-ever lip-sync battle takes place Friday.

Eight teams compete in four opening-round matches, and the winners of those will go up against each other until the championship round.

“They actually spin a wheel and that will determine what song they do for the final round. They know those songs in advance, but until tonight they don’t know which one they’ll have to perform. And they have a short period of time to put that all together,” explained Judd Schultz, director of housing services at MVAC.

The event dedicates all the funds to a program within the Minnesota Valley Action Council, and for the lip-sync event, it’s going to “WE CARE REPAIR,” a program that helps low-income households fix small round-the-home repairs.

“Generally, we find that it’s a water heater or they might have some electrical issues they need taken care of; maybe they need a new front door, maybe they need new windows. So it’s those small things that don’t quite they’re not enough for us to help them with our other program, but it’s an immediate need that they have that they need to fix. They can’t pay it out of pocket, but they can make a small payment that’s where this program comes into play, and we can help them do that.” Schultz added.

All of their other funding sources have a minimum loan amount of $2,000 and many households don’t need that much.

“They can come in come to us, we can qualify them, they get a small loan we can help them out with their immediate need, then, like I said, it is a payback loan they make payments to us, so we can revolve it over time,” Schultz said.

Some of the contenders for the event include Cultivate Mankato vs. Mankato Department of Public Safety and Birkholz Law vs. GSW Repairs.

