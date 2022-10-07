Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Minnesota Valley Action Council hosts first-ever lip sync battle

An event years in the making finally takes center stage at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Friday.
By Nick Beck
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An event years in the making finally takes center stage at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Friday.

The Minnesota Valley Action Council’s first-ever lip-sync battle takes place Friday.

Eight teams compete in four opening-round matches, and the winners of those will go up against each other until the championship round.

“They actually spin a wheel and that will determine what song they do for the final round. They know those songs in advance, but until tonight they don’t know which one they’ll have to perform. And they have a short period of time to put that all together,” explained Judd Schultz, director of housing services at MVAC.

The event dedicates all the funds to a program within the Minnesota Valley Action Council, and for the lip-sync event, it’s going to “WE CARE REPAIR,” a program that helps low-income households fix small round-the-home repairs.

“Generally, we find that it’s a water heater or they might have some electrical issues they need taken care of; maybe they need a new front door, maybe they need new windows. So it’s those small things that don’t quite they’re not enough for us to help them with our other program, but it’s an immediate need that they have that they need to fix. They can’t pay it out of pocket, but they can make a small payment that’s where this program comes into play, and we can help them do that.” Schultz added.

All of their other funding sources have a minimum loan amount of $2,000 and many households don’t need that much.

“They can come in come to us, we can qualify them, they get a small loan we can help them out with their immediate need, then, like I said, it is a payback loan they make payments to us, so we can revolve it over time,” Schultz said.

Some of the contenders for the event include Cultivate Mankato vs. Mankato Department of Public Safety and Birkholz Law vs. GSW Repairs.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

The Mankato Salvation Army announced Monday that the Bundle Me Warm Program will begin on...
Donations being accepted for Bundle Me Warm program
Donations being accepted for Bundle Me Warm program
Minnesota Valley Action Council hosts first-ever lip sync battle
Faribault County to unveil Freedom Rock to honor veterans