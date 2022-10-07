Your Photos
Nerdinout Con kicks off at Mayo Civic Center

Nerdinout Con
Nerdinout Con(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s time to embrace your inner nerd as the 4th annual Nerdinout Con kicks off this weekend.

Organizers showed up around 8:30 Friday morning at the exhibition hall at the Mayo Civic Center to set up their booths.

The event is put on by Rochester comic bookstore Nerdinout.

Vendors traveled from all over the region from North of St. Cloud to Des Moines, Iowa for this event.

Friday, several celebrity cosplayers, actors and voice actors are signing autographs, taking selfies and meeting fans.

There are also a number of artists showcasing and selling their art at the convention.

“It’s the type of event that you can bring your family and, also, it’s the type of event that you can really get to find out about your local creators. There’s a lot of local artists here and we’re all trying to make our names for ourselves and it’s just an amazing spot to meet all of them,” Nerdinout Con Artist, Mighty Pegasus said.

Nerdinout Con goes on all weekend. You can purchase tickets at the door or online here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

