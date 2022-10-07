Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

No. 7 Waseca, New Ulm set new MSHSL record for combined points scored

By Mary Rominger
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The seventh-ranked Waseca Bluejays put up 81 points against New Ulm Thursday to improve to 5-1 on the year.

This high-scoring affair ended with a total of 117 total points being scored. Waseca came out on top, winning 81-36.

The Bluejays finished with 595 total yards of offense and quarterback Oliver O’Brien came away with three rushing touchdowns and three passing touchdowns.

The 117 combined points is a new Minnesota State High School League record for the most combined points scored in a game. The previous record of 115 points was set in 2014 by St. Louis Park (74) and Bloomington Kennedy (41).

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

Alden-Conger volleyball team defeats LCWM 3-2
Alden-Conger edges LCWM in five sets
HIGHLIGHTS: LCWM vs. Alden-Conger
Mankato West's Julia Schumacher (10) and Madison Doell (17) celebrate after a goal by Doell....
Mankato West dominates Austin in regular season finale
KEYC Sports: 10/6