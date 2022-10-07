No. 7 Waseca, New Ulm set new MSHSL record for combined points scored

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The seventh-ranked Waseca Bluejays put up 81 points against New Ulm Thursday to improve to 5-1 on the year.

This high-scoring affair ended with a total of 117 total points being scored. Waseca came out on top, winning 81-36.

The Bluejays finished with 595 total yards of offense and quarterback Oliver O’Brien came away with three rushing touchdowns and three passing touchdowns.

The 117 combined points is a new Minnesota State High School League record for the most combined points scored in a game. The previous record of 115 points was set in 2014 by St. Louis Park (74) and Bloomington Kennedy (41).

