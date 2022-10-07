Your Photos
Pick of the Litter: Perrsephone

This week’s Pick of the Litter is Perrsephone.
This week's Pick of the Litter is Perrsephone.(KEYC)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Pick of the Litter is Perrsephone.

She is an adult domestic short hair cat with a soft, white spotted coat.

Perrsephone is a friendly feline with a sweet personality. She loves being a couch potato and is looking for a forever home that will give her lots of snuggles.

Anyone interested in adopting Perrsephone is encouraged to contact the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society.

Pick of the litter: Buster