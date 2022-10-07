Pick of the Litter: Perrsephone

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Pick of the Litter is Perrsephone.

She is an adult domestic short hair cat with a soft, white spotted coat.

Perrsephone is a friendly feline with a sweet personality. She loves being a couch potato and is looking for a forever home that will give her lots of snuggles.

Anyone interested in adopting Perrsephone is encouraged to contact the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society.

