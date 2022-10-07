Scam callers posing as Blue Earth County Sheriff officials

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office wants to warn residents of new scam calls targeting people for money.

Law enforcement has received multiple calls from residents saying someone has been falsely posing as someone working for the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office.

The scam caller would contact the residents to demand money due to missed court dates.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office wants to make clear to residents that actual officials will never solicit an electronic transfer of money by phone to satisfy a missed court date.

Anyone who has experienced financial loss due to these scam calls is requested to call 911.

