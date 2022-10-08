Ben Kaus eyes North Mankato mayoral seat

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Born and raised in North Mankato and now raising a family in North Mankato, Ben Kaus is looking at the seat of mayor.

As president of Vetter Stone, he believes his background in business and finance will suit him well in the role of mayor.

“I have learned the importance of being a team leader and someone that values teamwork,” Kaus said. “As well as someone who can get into the finances and understand how we need to prioritize the needs of our citizens.”

Kaus has been working in the community to get his message of continuing the small-town feel of North Mankato, while still developing infrastructure and working on a bonding bill for Caswell North Soccer Complex. He says one of his biggest goals is to communicate with the residents of North Mankato.

“Good collaboration as the whole team from the city administrator to the finance director, to the city council and to the citizens that attend,” Kaus said. “And getting out there to hear what is important to them our citizens to attend so that we can get back to them exactly what we are working with so that we can prioritize correctly.”

As far as public safety is concerned, Kaus says that he wants to have a close relationship with the police chief to best address the department’s needs.

“And understand exactly what the police team needs, what are they looking for, what areas that they see that we need to improve on,” Kaus said. “Really it is reaching out to them and saying ok how can we work with you what needs do we have and how can we go about filling those.”

One of Kaus’ goals is to push for community input by getting to know the people he serves and says that his door is always open.

“Trust, integrity, family,” Kaus said. “All of that, bring it into North Mankato and bringing a work ethic, someone to work hard and someone who cares about the community.”

