Donations being accepted for Bundle Me Warm program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Salvation Army will be hosting its free winter wear program in the coming weeks, one you can donate to at any time.

Before the cold properly settles in for the season, the Bundle Me Warm program helps those in need of winter clothing.

During the event, they generally distribute about 5,000 items over the course of two days. Last year, they helped 194 families, with a total of 576 people.

Still, the Mankato Salvation Army is always in need of men’s and children’s items.

“Men’s sizes and children’s sizes are very hard to come by, especially children’s sizes because families tend to like to hand their stuff down, and so people aren’t just donating kid’s stuff like they are with last year’s winter coat drive that’s no longer in style for a female donates a coat and buys a new coat,” said Leslie Johnson, a business administrator at the Mankato Salvation Army.

The event runs between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Oct. 19-20 at the Salvation Army Youth Center at 700 South Riverfront Drive in Mankato.

They will also provide local church leaders to give spiritual guidance to those who want it.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.